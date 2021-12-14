Meta Financial Group to re-brand after selling trademark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big deal is brewing between Facebook and a Sioux Falls company.

Meta Financial Group is set to gain tens of millions of dollars from Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company.

According to Reuters, Facebook will shell out $60 million to acquire the trademark assets of Meta Financial.

The Sioux Falls-based company will have one year to remove “meta” from its name and branding, according to yesterday’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the filing, Meta Financial agrees to sell its trademark to Beige Key LLC, which was first reported by Reuters as being connected to Meta Platforms.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.