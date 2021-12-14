Nate Ricke is like another coach on the field/court for Madison Bulldogs

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nate Ricke has always been learning.

“Ever since I was a little kid I came to football and basketball practices. So I feel like I know those two games pretty well and I feel like that helps you on the field for sure.” Ricke says.

And always been around the Madison football program. “I was a ball boy for the team so I got to watch all those championships. And I just remember coming here and it was my dream coming and it was just my dream to do it someday when I was a senior.” Nate says.

You might say it runs in the family since his dad Michael has been the head boys basketball coach, and an assistant for the football program, for more than 20 years.

Even though father and son don’t always see eye to eye. “I mean it’s a little weird because sometimes he yells at me and it doesn’t make any sense!” Nate says.

“That’s because I’m more of a defensive guy but I know that he’s screwing up I just don’t know what he’s always doing!” Michael says.

“So then I’m just like okay, I’m not going to listen to that! But most of the time it’s pretty cool!” Nate says.

Unlike his older brothers, Nate played on the offensive side of the ball and took center stage at quarterback. “I was nervous for him a lot going into games. But every game that we’ve played this year he’s showed a lot of composure, I thought he’s been a great leader for our team. He’s done everything that we’ve needed him to do.” Michael says. “Sometimes I make some interesting throws, for sure! I try to stay away from that and I try to use my legs to extend plays and throw a good ball most of the time.” Nate says.

In his senior season Ricke passed for more than 2,000 yards, ran for more than 800 and had 30 total touchdowns, full filling his championship dream by leading the Bulldogs to a perfect season. “He’s so confident with the ball. He’s able to make you feel good about every play and he’s good at calling out everything you need to know.” Madison Senior LB/RB Trey Smith says.

And, perhaps, the perfect ending to his football career. “I think I want to end this as my last game ever. This is a great feeling and I don’t want to tarnish that!” Nate says.

Though he might one day be a fit to follow in his dad’s coaching footsteps. “With his demeanor, the way he handles his teammates and his leadership I think he does have a little bit of that in him. He gets to decide for himself what he wants to do with it.” Michael says.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

