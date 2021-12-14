Northern State University aiming to build new Business and Innovation Center

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At the budget address last week, Governor Kristi Noem gave her recommendation for funding a new Business and Innovation Center at Northern State University.

The $30 million project will replace Lincoln and Briscoe Halls with an entirely new building. NSU has been looking to update the World War I era buildings with a more modern learning environment.

”This has been on the priority list for the Board of Regents since August, and so we are very excited to see Governor Noem include her suppport of that in the 2022 budget address this past week,” said NSU Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and Communications Justin Fraase.

This development will benefit the business departments as well as the South Dakota State University’s Accelerated Nursing Program, which is currently located in another building on Northern’s campus.

”This is a critical part for us to add to Northern State University. It’s going to help us continue with workforce development on a region-wide scale. It’s going to address some of the shortages in business as well as healthcare needs,” said Fraase.

The admissions office will also be moved to the new Business and Innovation center, which could help recruit possible new students.

“This includes new admission office, a much more welcoming front door for the institution for our perspective students. So this is going to help us grow our enrollment, not just for business, not just for the healthcare area of campus, but for all of Northern State University,” said Fraase.

Pending legislative approval, the new Business and Innovation Center at Northern State University is tentatively set to open in the Fall of 2024.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.