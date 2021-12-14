‘Parent & Me’ workout classes promoting fitness for young kids this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sanford Health’s ‘Parent & Me’ program is a set of activities parents can do with their kids to stay fit while also developing needed skills along the way.

“When they’re being physically active they’re going to be working on their gross motor skills, they’re also going to work on their agility and their balance and that’s going to be something we work on in the classroom,” said Sanford Family Life Educator Katrina Anderson.

The Parent and Me class consists of weightlifting, crafts, and yoga exercises all designed for children ages 3-5.

Keeping kids active during the winter can be hard but doing home workouts while joining a class can make a big difference.

“Something that we tend to see is behaviors increase when there is little physical activity so if we can keep our kids physically active they have less behaviors issues also it’s just overall better for their health their heart their muscles to stay active for the whole year especially in the wintertime, said Anderson.

Many parents enjoy the program as it gives them the chance to have fun and exercise with their kids both in class and at home.

“It’s been great to be able to teach them these exercises and take them home so when you have those snow days you can really utilize this to burn some energy at home as well,” said Parent Brittany Christion.

The next ‘Parent & Me’ class is on Friday, December 17th but many more will happen in the coming months.

