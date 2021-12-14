SF Christian sweeps doubleheader at Lennox in hoops
SFC Charges past Orioles in boys/girls doubleheader
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Christian girls were led by Jaxsyn Swift’s 15 points and Kylah Van Donkersgoed’s 10 as they beat Lennox 46-29 in the first game of the doubleheader at Lennox.
And in the boys game, the Chargers out-scored the Orioles 71-54 behind the inside play of Nathan Koole after Lennox had taken the lead on an Ayden Spielman 3-point play. But SFC went on a 17-2 run and never looked back. The 5th-ranked Chargers had lost their opening game last weekend to #4 West Central.
