Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Warner senior has worked hard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sign on the wall inside of Warner High School sums up the type of student that Dillon Browning is. “Oh I definitely feel that I fit that sign. I mean, I work very hard to get the grades that that I do. And I also work very hard in my extracurriculars for my level of achievement,” said Dillon.

“Because he’s so internally motivated, you never worry Dillon in terms of being successful at something. He’ll take on any challenge that gets in front of him,” said Superintendent/Principal Mike Kroll.

That hard work has lead to a 4.010 GPA. He’s also involved in many activities. Band is one of his favorites.

“I’ve been involved since I was in fifth grade, and it’s always nice to have that break in the middle of the day to go and play some music,” said Dillon.

While he isn’t sure where he’ll go to college yet, he knows what he wants to do.

“I would like to go to college for political science and public policy, and I would like to use that degree to be a legislative researcher. That entails helping research certain pieces of legislation, and also works on sometimes drafting those pieces of legislation,” said Dillon.

“It’s not a highly sought after profession that’s for sure. But he’s definitely got an interest in it and I don’t know where it comes from. But he’s always been a kid who’s enjoyed politics, whether it’s local or international or whatever,” said Kroll.

“I hope when I leave this place that in the future people will say that he was good role model and he worked hard. That’s one thing I pride myself in, is being a good role model,” said Dillon.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Dillon gets a $250 scholarship from the Northern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

