Two More Warm Days

Precipitation, Colder Weather by Wednesday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We may see some patchy fog this morning, especially where we’ve been doing quite a bit of melting the past couple of days. Once the fog burns off, we’ll continue that melting process around the region. We’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 30s where there’s still snow on the ground, to the low to mid 50s out west. Wednesday will be mild with temperatures once again well above freezing. That’s going to lead to the next storm system we’re tracking for Wednesday night and into Thursday.

A rain/snow mix will be developing and then turning into all snow primarily overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The wind will be picking up too with wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph. Snow accumulations are likely in central to northeastern South Dakota on the order of generally 1 to 3 inches with some isolated higher totals in northeastern South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect for northern parts of the region for the risk of some blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Highs will still be near freezing to end the week with a mix of sun and clouds for Friday along with another slight chance for light snow in northern South Dakota.

