10pm Sportscast Tuesday, December 14th
SDSU/NW Football, HS Basketball and USF Women
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU football team will hit the road again where they have been very successful, 2 NW Red Raiders are All-Americans, Highlights of 4 HS Basketball games including a Roosevelt-O’Gorman doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon and the USF women roll past Waldorf in hoops.
