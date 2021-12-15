Call to Freedom looking for donations to help furnish Marissa’s House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The foundation for Marissa’s housing project expansion is already down and expected to be completed in March of 2022. The only items missing now are the furnishings to help make the house a home for those who need it.

Those furnishings are needed to help those who will be living in the new apartments, to help them adjust to a new life.

“It is a 1.84 million dollar campaign, which is now structurally paid for. We are now at a point where donations for the furnishings.” said Call to Freedom Executive Director Becky Rasmussen.

Furnishings like chairs, stools, tables and desks are still needed to not only ease the burden for Call to Freedom. But give it’s residents the best possible road to recovery.

Items already taken care of and donated are the mattresses for each apartment, donated by Comfort King. And they’re hoping their donation will inspire other businesses will do the same.

“It’s people supporting each other. From the consumers making their buying decisions locally, to the business owners keeping their dollars local too, especially the charity dollars that we have at our disposal.” said Comfort King Owner Chris Larson.

The construction itself is $1.86 million expansion of the current Marissa’s House. The new building will have six one bedroom, three two-bedroom, and three three-bedroom apartments for human trafficking survivors and their families.

“A lot of us have children. If we’re not able to be with our children, we can actually cause more trauma to that family dynamic, and the children are taken away.” said Mary, a survivor of human trafficking.

Rasmussen said any donations are greatly appreciated, and will help them in their effort to fight human trafficking as a community.

“Number one, it helps us defray the costs with those in kind donations. But it also allows us to tell survivors that we believe in them. and that we’re going to support them out of the lifestyle of human trafficking. And so, our community is so important.” said Rasmussen.

Businesses looking to help furnish the apartment building can contact Call to Freedom at communityengagement@calltofreedom.org. For any other donations, more can be found here.

