Chariots for Children making bikes for kids in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Whether you’re a professional mechanic or have never held a wrench in your life there is plenty you can do for the Chariots for Children Bike Build this Saturday.

The bike build will kick off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and will go until all 120 bikes are built for those in need.

Tom Broadbent helps organize the event and says building a bike for a good cause is something anyone can do.

“We’ve got people at the tables or if you want no help they’ll supervise and make no parts get thrown away or anything and then the professional mechanics are here to quality check them not to critique your bus to make sure we turn out a safe bike for a kid,” Broadbent said.

The event not only makes bikes for underprivileged children but also teaches other kids to give back at a young age.

“My grandkids get involved and they don’t leave here with a bike and they are not upset about it and we’ve got tons of families that do it together and that’s what it’s about teaching kids it’s okay to give,” Broadbent said.

After all of the bikes are made they will be distributed throughout the Sioux Falls area to put a smile on a young child’s face this holiday season.

Organizers say the event wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

“The generosity level is really high in Sioux Falls and I pride myself on calling these people my friends so it will be another great event,” Broadbent said.

Any and all volunteers can come out to airway auto services this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - Noon.

