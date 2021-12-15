Avera Medical Minute
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights. A federal docket entry on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case. The court system also sent out instructions for media to attend the hearing.(Court TV via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

In doing so, Chauvin admitted for the first time that he held his knee across Floyd’s neck and kept it there even after Floyd became unresponsive, resulting in the Black man’s death.

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars than he was expected to on his state murder conviction.

Three other former officers indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin this year remain on course for trial early next year.

