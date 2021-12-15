Fog, Rain, Wind, Snow Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re dealing with some dense fog across eastern parts of the region. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for a majority of the Dakota News Now viewing area as a storm system moves in.

A strong area of low pressure will be moving in later today and that will cause an increase in wind. Wind gusts will range between 40 and 60 mph throughout the afternoon and evening. Make sure to have those garbage cans secured! Precipitation will start falling later this afternoon.

In central and western South Dakota, it’s going to be cool enough to go from a rain/snow mix to all snow. In eastern South Dakota, this will begin as all rain. It’ll even be warm enough in northwestern Iowa to support the development of some thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could make their way into southeastern South Dakota as well. Thundersnow may not be out of the realm of possibilities either!

Severe weather will be possible in northwestern Iowa where some storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail. Once the cooler air moves in Wednesday night, all precipitation will turn to snow. Minor accumulations are likely mainly on the order of up to 1 to 3 inches, but this system will be moving through so quickly that it won’t have a lot of time to accumulate. Icy roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning will be a concern as well.

