Advertisement

LIVE @ 11:00: Sioux Falls city leaders hold news conference on COVID-19

File photo
File photo(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls, Sanford Health and Avera are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday morning.

They are expected to discuss the current impact on the health systems, holiday safety, the Omicron variant, vaccinations and boosters.

The news conference will include, Dr. Charles Chima, Public Health Director, City of Sioux Falls; Dr. Mike Wilde, Vice President Medical Officer, Sanford Health; Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality, Avera Medical Group.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

