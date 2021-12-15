Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus crash in Hartford

Around 50 kids were on the West Central School bus when it was involved in the crash with another vehicle.
Minor injured were reported following a crash involving a West Central School bus.
Minor injured were reported following a crash involving a West Central School bus.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minor injuries have been reported following a school bus crash in Hartford.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened this morning on Highway 38.

Around 50 kids were on the West Central School bus when it was involved in the crash with another vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says another bus took the kids to school.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities believe fog played a factor.

MCSO is currently investigating an accident involving a West Central School bus with minor injuries on HWY 38 west of...

Posted by Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Bren, the former director of a South Dakota appraiser agency testified before a joint...
Official: Felt intimidated at meeting with Noem, daughter
Organ transplants change lives and Brandy Louwagie's younger brother Bo Bearshield gave his...
Brother’s kidney donation for sister derailed after anomaly
Sara Frankenstein has been tabbed by South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch to provide...
Gosch tabs Rapid City lawyer for impeachment special counsel role
Logo of Meta Financial Group based in Sioux Falls, SD
Meta Financial Group to re-brand after selling trademark
The 'Dash for Cash' event hosted by the Sioux Falls Stampede is drawing heaving criticism online.
‘Dash for Cash’ promotion raises concerns about South Dakota teacher pay