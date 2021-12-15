Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus crash in Hartford
Around 50 kids were on the West Central School bus when it was involved in the crash with another vehicle.
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minor injuries have been reported following a school bus crash in Hartford.
According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened this morning on Highway 38.
Around 50 kids were on the West Central School bus when it was involved in the crash with another vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office says another bus took the kids to school.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities believe fog played a factor.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.