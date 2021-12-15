Moser’s monster year leads to All-American status along with Northwestern teammate Van’t Hof

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced their 2021 football All-Americans, as three Raiders were garnered with honors this season for Northwestern, the organizations announced this morning.

The trend continues for head coach Matt McCarty. Every year under McCarty’s leadership, the Raiders have had at least one All-American in his six seasons leading the Red Raider football program.

Cade Moser – Second Team All-American (WR)

For the first time in his career, Cade Moser (Sr., Rock Valley, Iowa/Rock Valley Community) is picking up All-American accolades for his play at wide receiver this season. He led the team with 1,504 receiving yards on 81 receptions, and bringing in a new single-season program record 21 touchdowns.

“Cade was dominant this season,” commented McCarty. “He was able to change games with his play at receiver.”

Entering the national championship weekend, Moser is near the top in the nation in multiple receiving categories. He currently leads the nation in total receiving yards, while sitting second in touchdown receptions. Sitting fifth in both total receptions (81) and yards per game (107.4).

Noah Van’t Hof – Second Team All-American (DB)

Noah Van’t Hof (Sr., Lester, Iowa/West Lyon) picks up Second Team All-American honors after sitting second on the team in tackles with 78 tackles (48 solo). He recorded three tackles for loss, for a total loss of seven yards. In the passing game, he had one interception and four pass breakups.

“Noah was a steady presence for our defense,” said McCarty. “He helped that group be one of the best in the nation.”

Van’t Hof is now earning back-to-back All-American honors from both the NAIA and the AFCA, after being named a Second Team honoree this past spring by both organizations. He adds to his list of accomplishments this season, after being named a First Team All-Conference performer in the GPAC, as well as being named CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District.

Parker Fryar – Honorable Mention All-American (LB)

For the second straight season, Parker Fryar (So., Waukee, Iowa/Van Meter) led the Raiders in tackles – both seasons breaking the 100+ tackle mark. This season he was the only Raider to record 100+ tackles with 109 on the season, earning him NAIA Honorable Mention All-American honors. Of the 109 tackles, 66 of them were solo. He notched five tackles for loss, for a loss of 14 total yards, including one sack for a nine-yard loss. The sophomore also had one interception and four pass breakups, forcing one fumble and recovering two. Nationally, Parker’s 109 tackles sits tied for 11th.

“Parker was arguably the best defensive player in our league,” noted McCarty. “He has great instincts and is always around the ball.”

Like Van’t Hof, Fryar was both a First Team All-GPAC performer and a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District this season.

Moser and Van’t Hof join seven other GPAC All-Americans. Three were named First Team All-Americans, while four were also named to the Second Team. In the NAIA All-America release, five GPAC student-athletes join Fryar as Honorable Mention honorees.

It now marks seven straight seasons Northwestern football has seen at least one student-athlete named to either the First or Second Team All-America squads by both the NAIA and the AFCA. It has been 11 straight years that a Raider has been named an All-American by any awarding organization.

Story Courtesy Northwestern Athletics

