SDSU Football team continues to excel on the road in FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team hits the road again this week for Bozeman, MT to play the Bobcats in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to Frisco, TX and the F-C-S championship game.

The Jacks may or may not have their All-American running back Pierre Strong, Jr due to a concussion. But at least Isiah Davis is back healthy again and they might be the best tandem of backs in the country at any level. And since the Jacks love to run the ball that is huge.

If they have them both playing it’s even better. As for playing in front of hostile fans, it started at Colorado State where the Jacks played in front of a huge crowd. And clearly they seemed to feed off the energy. Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”That was very intense. 11,000 students, that’s the crew that brings the energy and they brought the energy and we embraced it. We felt at home, we played really well and so that’s what we’ve referenced. Obviously we’re going to practice with noise this week because of the number of people that will be at the Montana State game.”

The Jacks were certainly impressive at Colorado State and have played well on the road all season with only one loss on that wild finish at the Dome. They play the Bobcats Saturday at 1:00 CST on ESPN2 and NDSU hosts James Madison Friday night in Fargo at 8:15 also on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.