Small business owners team up at Vendors Venue

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Small business owners in the Hub City have teamed up to bring personalized gifts back to the uptown mall in Aberdeen.

Vendors Venue is made up of a group of local sellers who wanted to bring their products to a more convenient location for customers during the pandemic.

”I had to find places and rent places to be able to show my product and sell it to the customer. The times have changed where customers don’t want you in their home, but they’ll come to my home or meet you in a public place. We decided to open up a vendor shop where vendors would have a place to display their product all year long. It’s a public place where people feel more comfortable coming,” said owner and manager Lori Volk.

Having products in a store is a much more cost-efficient way of selling for the vendors compared to local vending shows.

”You know you have to do a lot of traveling to these small town vending shows, and you got your own expense into the business,” said Jackie Delonais-Olson, owner of Jackie O’s Decor and Country Crafts.

Vendors Venue is a collaborative project, something not often seen in the vendor world.

”Aberdeen is so saturated with vendor fairs all around the community that at Christmas time you just have so many. I wanted to get the word out that we’re going to be something different,” said Volk.

Vendors Venue opened in early December and hopes to continue selling to customers in Aberdeen through the next year.

