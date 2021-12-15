Avera Medical Minute
Sonic blasts used to scare geese away in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls will use pyrotechnics and sound cannons to scare Canada geese that are migrating into the city as temperatures drop and ponds freeze in rural areas.

City officials say the geese are creating a safety hazard for airplanes near the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

The geese can strike a plane’s windshield or get sucked into its engines.

The birds are attracted to the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls, portions of which remain open throughout the winter and to harvested crop fields near the airport. The cannons will go off several times during the day and will not be used at night.   

