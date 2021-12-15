Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap with highlights from 4 games including Pentagon doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt boys edged O’Gorman 61-60 in a battle of the top two teams in Class “AA” at the Sanford pentagon Tuesday night. The girls game went to the #3 Knights as Hannah Ronsiek and Hannah Friedman each scored 14 points in a 53-26 win for O’Gorman.

The top girls team in Class “AA” is Washington and the Warriors impressed with a 75-36 win over Yankton. And the Harrisburg boys got 28 points from Ethan Determan in his first varsity start as the Tigers knocked off #5 Lincoln 71-63 in the season opener for both teams. 7-1 sophomore JT Rock led the Pats with 20 and had a big dunk!

