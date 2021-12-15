USF Women roll past Waldorf led by White’s 14 points

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sydney White scored 14 points and Dallie Hoskinson recorded a double double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (8-3) to its sixth consecutive win with an 82-42 nonconference win over Waldorf University on Tuesday (Dec. 14) at the Stewart Center.

In wrapping up its nonconference schedule, the Cougars extended their winning streak to six games as they prepare to hit the road for NSIC games at No. 24 Minnesota State on Friday, Dec. 10 and Concordia St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 11. ”We started a little slow but picked up the pace in the second half as we were able to get a lot of production from across the roster,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 259th career win. “We forced a lot of turnovers and our defense was solid again. We have held three straight opponents under 55 points which is great to see,” he said.As Traphagen noted, USF’s defense certainly played a central role in the win.

Not only did the Cougars hold Waldorf to 42 total points, including just 17 in the second half, USF had a season-high 21 steals in forcing 31 WU turnovers. As a result, USF had a 34-to-7 margin in points from turnovers. USF also won the rebound battle for a fifth straight game at 37-34. Of that total, USF had 15 offensive boards and as a result had a 13-to-6 margin in second chance points. USF also had a 42-to-20 margin of points in the paint and a 19-to-2 margin in fast break points. White came off the bench to help USF to a 39-to-10 margin in bench scoring. She made 5-of-11 field goals, including two three-point baskets, while grabbing a career-best six rebounds and dishing two assists. A freshman from Andover, Minn., White scored in double-digits for the second time this season and the third in her career. Hoskinson had her third double double at USF and her second in three games. A junior from Hugoton, Kan., she had 11 points and 10 rebounds, including six offensive boards. Hoskinson also had five assists and set a career-best with five steals.

Also for USF, freshman guard Megan Fannin had nine points while freshman guard Brecli Honner supplied eight points and senior forward Krystal Carlson had eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Senior Danielle Schaub and freshman Olivia Gamoke also had eight points while freshman guard Madison Wuebben had a career-best seven points while recording a rebound and a steal.The Cougars, which hit 35-of-77 for 45.5 percent from the field, trailed early (8-2) but had a 14-2 run to end the first quarter for a 16-10 advantage. Then, USF, which was 7-of-16 for 43.8 percent from three-point range, took a 34-25 lead to the break. However, in the second half, USF dominated with a 48-to-17 margin for the 40-point win in the first-ever meeting between the schools.Waldorf University was 15-of-41 for 36.6 percent but just 2-of-16 from three-point range. They made 10-of-14 free throws. Tina Lair-VanMeter led WU with 11 points and six rebounds.

Scoring Summary --In gaining a 34-25 halftime lead, the Cougars controlled action throughout much of the first two quarters of play but was hurt by shooting at just 39.5 percent on 15-of-38 shooting from the field. USF made just 1-of-5 from three-point range and were outrebounded, 19-15. USF had nine points from Hoskinson while Honner added six points. WU made 9-of-19 from the field for 47.4 percent but just 1-of-7 from the three-point range. The Cougars were able to create separation due to its defense, forcing 17 turnovers with nine steals. Hoskinson and Carlson each had three steals and Gamete, two. Lindsay Field had nine points and Tina Lair-VanMeter added eight to lead WU.In the first quarter, Waldorf jumped to an 8-2 lead before baskets from Kiara James and Danielle Schaub cut the deficit to 8-6 with 4:43 to play. A basket from Carlson tied the score at 8-8 with 3:20 to play. White’s jumper and steal and lay-up off the break gave USF a 12-8 lead with 2:10 to play. The Cougars had a 16-10 lead after the first quarter despite shooting just 8-of-24 for 33.3 percent. Waldorf made 3-of-9 for 33.3 percent.In the second quarter, Waldorf, which hit 6-of-10 field goals for 60 percent, including 1-of-3 from three, drew within 18-14 before Hoskinson basket “and one” one gave USF a 21-14 lead at 6:43 to play. Schaub found Lizzie Olson on the break to push USF’s advantage to 23-14. With a three from Fannin at the 1:45 mark, USF took a 32-23 lead. In the second quarter, USF was 7-of-14 from the field and made its only triple. In the third quarter, Carlson scored inside and on a jumper before Fanning’s jumper gave USF a 40-25 lead with 8:05 to play. Then, USF had a drive and score from Hoskinson to push the margin to 42-25. With an 11-4 run, including a lay-up off the break from Fannin and a triple from Wuebben, the Cougars extended the lead to 53-29 at 3:18. By the end of the quarter, the Cougars, which outscored Waldorf, 24-10, led 58-35. In the quarter, USF was 11-of-20 for 55 percent, including knocking down both of its three-point field goals.USF continued its dominance in the fourth quarter by hit 9-of-19 field goals, including 4-of-9 from three-point range, for a 24-to-7 scoring margin. As for Waldorf, they made just 2-of-13 field goals for 15.4 percent and was 0-6 from three-point range as the Cougars defended continued to pressure the perimeter. In the quarter, Gamete scored seven straight points, including a triple, as the Cougars pushed the lead to 77-42 with 3:17 to play. With 1:52 to play, Ellie Schmitz hit her first career three-pointer and her first points in a USF uniform as the Cougars took the 82-42 lead.

Story courtesy USF Athletics

