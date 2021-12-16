Avera Medical Minute
1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, closing highways and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side on southbound on U.S. Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, killing the driver.

The National Weather Service says the storm was shifting north of the Great Lakes on Thursday, with high winds, snow, and hazardous conditions continuing in the upper Great Lakes region.

There were at least 13 tornado reports Wednesday in the Plains states, scattered through eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Winds topped 70 mph through much of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

