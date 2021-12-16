80 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Corson County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 63-year-old Washington man is behind bars after authorities found 80 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office says they made a traffic stop near the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street in McLaughlin early Monday morning.

Deputies searched the vehicle after observing factors consistent with criminal activity.

The search revealed approximately 80 pounds of marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine, $3,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at approximately 01:52hrs MST, the Corson County Sheriff's Office assisted the Bureau of... Posted by Corson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

