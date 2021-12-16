A Breezy Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Other than a few flurries in northern South Dakota this morning, we’re done with the precipitation from that storm system that moved through and brought us a little of everything yesterday. Especially this morning, the wind will blow any snow around leading to reduced visibility. The wind will die down through the morning hours, but it will still be cold today. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the north to the mid 30s out west.

Clouds will roll back into the region overnight and we’ll be mostly cloudy for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of us. There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries along and north of Highway 14, but little to no accumulation is expected. The clouds will break Friday night and temps will tank. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the single digits with northern parts of the region close to 0! Highs will be in the teens and 20s before we warm back into the 30s for Sunday.

Early next week, we’ll start with highs in the upper 20s on Monday before the 30s return next Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like we’ll stay quiet through the week with highs dropping back into the 20s. Right now, Christmas Day looks like it will be partly cloudy.

