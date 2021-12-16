Christmas at the Cathedral celebrates 25th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many families have their own holiday traditions and customs that they do every year, and without it, the holidays just don’t feel right.

In Sioux Falls, one tradition has been Christmas at the Cathedral, where people can come together, and celebrate the holidays

“This isn’t just a Catholic thing or even a Christan thing, this is for the people in the community to come to celebrate together and to just be able to be inspired by the music, the space, and the performers,” said Bishop Donald E. DeGrood, from the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls.

This is the 25th year of the production, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, by giving different perspectives. This year the story is being told through the eyes of Mary.

Christmas at the Cathedral’s first official show is Thursday, but Wednesday they held an abbreviated version for the less fortunate.

“Our guests will be bused here from various locations throughout the community, they will come in joy with a beautiful Italian dinner and then they will go upstairs to the Cathedral and participate in the performance,” said Jan Feterl, Catholic Community Foundation Director of Special Events.

All the proceeds gained from Christmas at the Cathedral go to maintaining the historic Saint Joseph Cathedral and to helping the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“It’s where people in the community can look up and find hope and in addition, the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is also considered a beacon of hope, it’s hope for those who don’t have a place to call home tonight,” said Feterl.

The live performance was not able to be held last year, which has made organizers even more pumped for this year.

“It’s so wonderful to be back after having to take a year off last year due to COVID and the response from the community has been overwhelming,” said Feterl.

Organizers say something was missing last year due to not being able to hold the event.

“We have several that have been at all 25 performances, and we have many that once they come there like this is our new family tradition,” said Feterl.

