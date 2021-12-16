Exploring the Old Fashioned phenomenon in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The most popular drink at a bar in downtown Sioux Falls that is best known for making craft cocktails is also the best-selling concoction in America seven years running.

And as our John Gaskins found out, there are obvious reasons why this sensation is nothing new.

Gerard Faini is an Old Fashioned kind of guy.

“It’s an easy drink,” Faini said. “It’s got a little bit of sweet to it. But it can have a bite, depending on how they make it, and how it’s created.”

The Sioux Falls jewelry store owner literally has a barrel of bourbon in his basement but his go-to drink all over town, and all over the country, is one that, despite being the same basic old bourbon-and-spice concoction since 1881, seems to have a new twist every time.

“Everywhere you go, Boston, Kansas City, they’re going to do it different,” Faini said. They’re going to mix it with a different bourbon. So, you get to enjoy what they’re creating for you. Some know how to do it, some don’t.”

The Carpenter Bar is clearly one that does. It recently won a month-long Old Fashioned contest against a couple other downtown craft cocktail bars under the same ownership -- The Treasury and Highball. Trust me. I took the test. They’re all sublime.

The Old Fashioned is by far the most-ordered drink here, but it never gets *old* for the bartenders.

“I absolutely love making it,” Carpenter Bar mixologist Becca Schuety said. “It’s well-liked. It’s simple. Easy to do and enjoyable.”

Up the street at Mackenzie River Grill and Bar, the feeling is mutual.

“I love making Old Fashioneds,” mixologist Jesse Zarminski said. “They’re super easy. And they’re delicious.”

So, just what has made this straightforward libation so popular with the palate? It starts with what’s in it.

“First, I start with some brown sugar simple syrup,” said Schuety. “And then, our house bitters, 5 to 6 dashes. Two ounces of bourbon, an orange peel pressed for some essence and add ice.”

And then, it’s how it makes you feel.

“It’s a comfort thing. It’s like a comfort food,” Zarminski said. “With the bourbon and the rye, you get the spice. From that, amplify with bitters, which just brings more spice to it. It’s just a warming cocktail, and it’s comfortable.”

Sure, the ingredients and the taste set the Old Fashioned apart, but how it is experienced is a big part of what makes the drink so enjoyable.

At Mackenzie, they literally add a flare to it.

“I like smoked Old Fashioneds because the presentation is intriguing. It’s interesting,” Faini said. “The smoking it, in this case, actually takes some of that bite away. It doesn’t take the flavor away. It helps dull the sharp edge of the bourbon, and you don’t get as much of that alcohol bite.”

Smoked or not smoked, the Old Fashioned is sweet sight at the end of a long work day, or the beginning of day drinking on a day off. Sometimes alone. Sometimes with friends. Sometimes to celebrate. Sometimes to medicate. Sometimes, for no reason at all. But it’s always love at first sip.

And it is best when sipped.

“A lot of people just drink to guzzle it -- get it down,” Faini said. “Or, you can take it and just swish it down a bit. Relax, and just slowly exhale so you actually taste the flavor of what’s in it.

“For me, an Old Fashioned is a one, two, and done. You know, if you drink this all night, you’re not going to feel too damn good.”

So, why doesn’t an Old Fashioned kind of guy like Gerard just make his own at home with that barrel of bourbon?

“Because they don’t taste as good as this,” Faini said. “You know, this is just -- it’s better to have it done sometimes for you and it tastes better. It’s more relaxing.”

“Cheers!”

