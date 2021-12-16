Jacks dominate DWU in women’s basketball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures and two posted career highs in South Dakota State’s 90-43 win over Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday night at Frost Arena. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for SDSU and moves the team to 4-7 on the season heading into Summit League play next week.

Myah Selland led all players with 13 points in the contest and Paige Meyer added 11 points to go with six rebounds.

Tori Nelson had 10 points and matched Meyer’s rebounding total of six. Mesa Byom set a new career best of 10 points while Paiton Burckhard and Haleigh Timmer

also chipped in 10 points apiece. Timmer went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.”We played really well offensively tonight,” said head coach Aaron Johnston. “The team is getting a little more settled in what we’re trying to do to. We got great play from Haleigh Timmer throughout but really in that first half she played with confidence. This was a really balanced offensive game for us and it’s nice to see a lot of people play well.”

SDSU tallied 22 assists, the most of the season, on 33 made field goals. Meyer dished out a team-high five assists.After a 7-4 start for Dakota Wesleyan, the Jackrabbits went on a 13-0 run over the next 2:30 to take a 17-7 lead. Timmer got the run started with back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by three straight layups from Selland. The Jackrabbits pushed their lead out to as many 20 during the second quarter and lead by 19 at the halftime break. SDSU did not look back in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 44-16 over the final two periods.

Addison Hirschman checked in during the fourth quarter and put up a career-high eight points in her seven minutes on the floor. Lauren Rongisch added a rebound and an assist for the Jacks.”Addison and Lauren both as seniors have been great for us this year,” said head coach Aaron Johnston. “They play at a high level in practice and they’re both playing the best basketball of their careers right now. It’s always fun when they get a chance to show that in games.”The Jackrabbits were 52 percent from the field on 33-of-63 shooting, the Jackrabbit best offensive output of the year. They also connected on 11 3-pointers, led by Timmer’s three and two each from Nelson and Madysen Vlastuin . Jada Campbell had 12 points and four rebounds for Dakota Wesleyan.

NOTES

90 points is the most for SDSU since scoring 94 against Coppin State on December 5, 2019.

The Jacks shot above 50 percent for the first time this season.

SDSU moves to 11-0 all-time against Dakota Wesleyan.

Dakota Wesleyan did not attempt a free throw in the game. The last time the Jacks did not commit a shooting foul was Feb. 15, 2020 in an 89-43 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

UP NEXTThe Jackrabbits will kick off Summit League play with a trip to Kansas City Monday night.

Game recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.