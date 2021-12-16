Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Knuth makes it official and signs Letter of Intent with Minnesota

National Letter of Intent day for college football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today was early signing day for high school football players. Up until this point it’s just been verbal commitments, but athletes like Jacob Knuth made it official by signing on the dotted line with Minnesota.

His head coach Brandon White talks about how special it was to have PJ Fleck come watch his team this fall. Brandon White, Harrisburg Football Coach says, ”Great experience for high school football in South Dakota in general. I thought other kids were able to get exposure just as much on that stage and not just Jacob. I think it’s a hidden gem in the United States and people don’t realize how good of football we have here and hopefully that adds more exposure for any one of the kids that have potential to play at that next level.”

Knuth has been called the MVP of Fleck’s recruiting class. He has size and strength and can also run when necessary in leading Harrisburg to a state title in his senior season.

Other Division One Signings

Minnesota-Jacob Knuth-QB-Harrisburg and Cade Larson-LB-Harrisburg (Preferred Walk On)

North Dakota-Kendis Ledbetter-DL-Washington

South Dakota-Joe Cotton-OL-Roosevelt, Brady Koupal-OL-Brandon Valley, Jordan and Josh Larson-OL-Harrisburg, Gage Tennyson-LB-Custer and Brandon Vander Sluis-OL-LeMars

SDSU-Quinten Christensen-OL-Wessington Springs, Chase Mason-QB-Viborg/Hurley (Nebraska Baseball Transfer) Jace Sifore-DT-Howard and Noah Thompson-S-Brandon Valley

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Bren, the former director of a South Dakota appraiser agency testified before a joint...
Official: Felt intimidated at meeting with Noem, daughter
Organ transplants change lives and Brandy Louwagie's younger brother Bo Bearshield gave his...
Brother’s kidney donation for sister derailed after anomaly
Minor injured were reported following a crash involving a West Central School bus.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus crash in Hartford
City Health Director Dr. Charles Chima touched on the Omicron variant during a news conference...
Health leaders concerned about rising COVID numbers at Sioux Falls hospitals
Sara Frankenstein has been tabbed by South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch to provide...
Gosch tabs Rapid City lawyer for impeachment special counsel role

Latest News

Brianna Kusler has Pierre boys basketball team off to fast start
Kusler is pleased with how the Pierre boys are playing before Friday’s home opener
Selland leads Jacks past DWU at Frost Arena
Jacks dominate DWU in women’s basketball
Fuller leads USD men past Bellarmine
Coyotes beat Bellarmine in men’s hoops
Wilson's 18 points not enough as Jacks fall at Missouri State
SDSU men fall at Missouri State