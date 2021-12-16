Knuth makes it official and signs Letter of Intent with Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today was early signing day for high school football players. Up until this point it’s just been verbal commitments, but athletes like Jacob Knuth made it official by signing on the dotted line with Minnesota.

His head coach Brandon White talks about how special it was to have PJ Fleck come watch his team this fall. Brandon White, Harrisburg Football Coach says, ”Great experience for high school football in South Dakota in general. I thought other kids were able to get exposure just as much on that stage and not just Jacob. I think it’s a hidden gem in the United States and people don’t realize how good of football we have here and hopefully that adds more exposure for any one of the kids that have potential to play at that next level.”

Knuth has been called the MVP of Fleck’s recruiting class. He has size and strength and can also run when necessary in leading Harrisburg to a state title in his senior season.

Other Division One Signings

Minnesota-Jacob Knuth-QB-Harrisburg and Cade Larson-LB-Harrisburg (Preferred Walk On)

North Dakota-Kendis Ledbetter-DL-Washington

South Dakota-Joe Cotton-OL-Roosevelt, Brady Koupal-OL-Brandon Valley, Jordan and Josh Larson-OL-Harrisburg, Gage Tennyson-LB-Custer and Brandon Vander Sluis-OL-LeMars

SDSU-Quinten Christensen-OL-Wessington Springs, Chase Mason-QB-Viborg/Hurley (Nebraska Baseball Transfer) Jace Sifore-DT-Howard and Noah Thompson-S-Brandon Valley

