Kusler is pleased with how the Pierre boys are playing before Friday’s home opener

Governors off to fast start under new coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday is a big night for Brianna Kusler and her Pierre boys basketball team when they play their first home game.

They’ve gone 2-0 to start the season under the Aberdeen native who is the first female coach in Boys “AA” basketball. And so far it’s going really well. Kusler says, ”I thought the boys played with tremendous effort. There was a lot of intensity on both ends, there was a purpose behind everything they were doing and I just felt like they went out there and played as hard as they could and that’s all that you can ask.”

We’ll have much more on this story tomorrow night from Austin Goss who was at practice in Pierre today. She was on Calling All Sports last week and that interview is archived on the web site. There’s no doubt in my mind that she will do great!

