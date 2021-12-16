Lead man arrested on espionage charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lead man was arrested yesterday on charges of attempted espionage.

The Department of Justice says John Rowe emailed classified information to undercover FBI agents posing as Russian agents.

Rowe was employed for nearly 40 years as a test engineer for several defense contractors, holding several national security clearances.

The FBI began investigating Rowe in March of last year.

According to the D.O.J., he exchanged over 300 emails confirming his willingness to work with the Russian government discussing his knowledge of classified information.

Rowe is charged with attempting to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government and will make his initial court appearance on Friday.

He faces a maximum of life in prison.

