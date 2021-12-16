Man arrested on murder charges in Milbank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Milbank man is behind bars on murder charges.

Brent Hanson was arrested yesterday after two people were found dead at a residence in Milbank.

Police received a report of two dead individuals yesterday morning.

Officers, along with the Division of Criminal Investigation discovered the bodies of two people who had injuries consistent with homicidal violence.

Authorities began a comprehensive investigation leading to Hanson’s arrest.

It was later discovered one of the victims was pregnant at the time.

As a result, Hanson faces three counts of first-degree and second-degree murder.

He is currently being held on a $5 million cash-only bond.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.