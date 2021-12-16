Medical marijuana in schools is slippery slope for educators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bob Sittig has spent 43 years in the Baltic School District, the last 23 as the superintendent. He didn’t envision his tenure including the messy topic of administering medical marijuana to kids.

According to South Dakota’s new state law - which 73 percent of the state’s voters approved - any public school student who has a valid registration card for cannabis is eligible to have the drug provided for them. The law was enacted on July 1.

“If there are people out there who truly need this, and it can truly help them,” Sittig said, “and if that’s some of our students, and it can help them function better in and out of school, I’m all for it. But the devil is in the details as far as making it all work.”

The Association of South Dakota School Boards decided recently on its own sample policy. Under that, school officials are not able to administer the cannabis treatments to students. Instead, a state-registered caregiver for the student has to come to the school to provide the drug, which can only come in the form of edibles, oils, creams. It cannot be smoked.

Sittig prefers this, because it avoids liability issues, saying it is better to have someone with knowledge of the student’s medical issue to administer it than, say, a school nurse.

The fact that the law does not require a school official to witness the administration concerns State Representative Kevin Jansen, whose Health and Human Service Committee - which he chairs - passed the rules.

“When the caregiver comes in, if a school administrator or member of the school staff is not witnessing it, and let’s say the dosage is one gummy bear, and they happen to slip two into their pocket so they can self-medicate later, that’s a problem,” Jensen said.

Dosage is one of those devilish details. Currently, there is not a way to measure the THC level in these cannabis products, Jensen said. For example, the same product sold at a dispensary could have a 10 percent THC content one week and 50 percent the next. If the same student takes the same dosage and the THC level increases that dramatically, he or she may become incapacitated at school.

This is why giving kids cannabis is different from any other medicine.

“If you have Adderall, a legal prescription drug, we know exactly what the dosage is,” Jensen said. “It is administered by a school staff member - usually a nurse. (But cannabis treatment) is going to be somebody coming from the outside that we don’t know and can’t necessarily trust with dosage. That person administers it and leaves, and basically, we have someone coming in to administer marijuana to a child and leaving the building, and the school has no control over it.”

And this could lead to nightmare scenarios for officials like Sittig.

“So, they’ve been administered some medical marijuana, and at what level are they under the influence,” Sittig said, “and how does that inhibit their actions? Do we want them around power equipment in a shop class? Would we want them driving a driver’s ed car? My first thought is no, we wouldn’t want any of those things.”

It is an issue that spills over into sports.

“A person under the influence of medical marijuana could have the same symptoms as somebody who has a concussion in an athletic event, and that would be hard to distinguish between the two,” Sittig said. “If you’re going to err, you’re going to err on the side of keeping him safe and not allowing him to participate, and that could create other problems.”

And so, the dance with the devil in the details will continue.

South Dakota’s law follows exactly a 2019 Colorado law, which has already been modified three times. This mean South Dakota’s law, and these policies for the state’s public schools, could continue to change to better address the fears of educators.

In the meantime, Jensen is “skeptical” that all of the adjustments administrators are required to make - and finding safeguards against lawsuits should discipline issues and medical emergencies arise - are worth it.

“What I’m hoping is this doesn’t become a big problem, because we already have drug and alcohol problems in the schools,” Jensen said.

“What I’m really hoping is parents use this in cases when it’s only medically necessary.”

