Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nielson pleased with recruiting class at USD

Coyotes sign 6 local players in class of 12 on National Letter of Intent Day for football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bob Nielson had a good day signing 5 of his 12 players from South Dakota and 1 more from LeMars, IA.

Needless to say the Coyotes head coach is pretty happy with this early signing class. Nielson says, ”It’s a group of players that we’re very very excited about. Additions at almost every position, but with an emphasis on some of the positions and groups that we felt like we needed to replace some high level seniors.”

South Dakota-Joe Cotton-OL-Roosevelt, Brady Koupal-OL-Brandon Valley, Jordan and Josh Larson-OL-Harrisburg, Gage Tennyson-LB-Custer and Brandon Vander Sluis-OL-LeMars

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Bren, the former director of a South Dakota appraiser agency testified before a joint...
Official: Felt intimidated at meeting with Noem, daughter
Organ transplants change lives and Brandy Louwagie's younger brother Bo Bearshield gave his...
Brother’s kidney donation for sister derailed after anomaly
Minor injured were reported following a crash involving a West Central School bus.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus crash in Hartford
City Health Director Dr. Charles Chima touched on the Omicron variant during a news conference...
Health leaders concerned about rising COVID numbers at Sioux Falls hospitals
Sara Frankenstein has been tabbed by South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch to provide...
Gosch tabs Rapid City lawyer for impeachment special counsel role

Latest News

Harrisburg's Jacob Knuth makes it official, he's a Golden Gopher
Knuth makes it official and signs Letter of Intent with Minnesota
Brianna Kusler has Pierre boys basketball team off to fast start
Kusler is pleased with how the Pierre boys are playing before Friday’s home opener
Selland leads Jacks past DWU at Frost Arena
Jacks dominate DWU in women’s basketball
Fuller leads USD men past Bellarmine
Coyotes beat Bellarmine in men’s hoops
Wilson's 18 points not enough as Jacks fall at Missouri State
SDSU men fall at Missouri State