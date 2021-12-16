Nielson pleased with recruiting class at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bob Nielson had a good day signing 5 of his 12 players from South Dakota and 1 more from LeMars, IA.

Needless to say the Coyotes head coach is pretty happy with this early signing class. Nielson says, ”It’s a group of players that we’re very very excited about. Additions at almost every position, but with an emphasis on some of the positions and groups that we felt like we needed to replace some high level seniors.”

South Dakota-Joe Cotton-OL-Roosevelt, Brady Koupal-OL-Brandon Valley, Jordan and Josh Larson-OL-Harrisburg, Gage Tennyson-LB-Custer and Brandon Vander Sluis-OL-LeMars

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.