Pettigrew Heights revitalization: developer invests in iconic property, neighbors form relationships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sometimes you can drive by a property and envision what it could be. That’s how it was for Alex Halbach when he’d drive by a former corner store at 9th and Grange, built in 1905.

“The property came on the market I jumped at the opportunity, to buy it and hopefully restore it to some version of its formal former glory,” said Halbach, who is committed to a quality restoration.

The stucco was removed, revealing concrete bricks that were too far deteriorated, so he’s sourcing repurposed bricks to recreate the facade.

“Well, that brick detail would be recreated along with brick arches above the commercial windows,” said Halbach.

The vision he had for this place, including the corner door with transom window will soon be a reality.

“I’m working to find an operator to run a restaurant slash coffee shop on the main floor, and then hopefully locate an office tenant for the second floor,” said Halbach.

The rooftop space will add another place for customers to gather. This investment is not only good for the block, but for all of Pettigrew Heights.

“A quality neighborhood project that actually allows to add that second bookend and then develop in between,” said Halbach.

Mayor: You look at a project like what the City Council approved with Alex Halbach and this coffee shop that’s going kind of right in the corner of the district. We need more projects like that we need more investments to get made because investments kind of spur investments.

“People want to have nice properties they want to have partake and kind of a strong neighborhood feel and I’m hoping that a project like this will help incentivize or encourage others to do the same,” said Halbach.

And the neighborhood is improving, according to longtime resident Kenny Halbritter. He saw a turnaround when the payday loan store was replaced by other businesses at 11th and Walts.

“You know, a lawyer and credit union and then a religious thing in the corner. So that whole area was improved,” said Halbritter.

There are friendships forming between existing homeowners and neighboring tenants moving in.

“So they’re just delightful people. So all of the people in the neighborhood are very pleasant,” said Halbritter.

Although he had a frustrating situation of copper tubing being stolen from his heat pump, his neighbors helped him by installing security cameras for added protection.

Halbritter is doing his part to improve the neighborhood by talking to the city about traffic flow. It became his priority when a speeding truck crashed into his retaining wall.

“We heard kind of a weird thump. And I opened the front door and there was a truck on fire,” said Halbritter.

He’s asking for a stoplight at 10th and Prairie to slow down traffic.

In 2022, the city will be designing a bicycle boulevard on Prairie Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street. As part of those improvements, adding more stops along 10th and 11th on Prairie will be reviewed.

Both Halbach and Halbritter are doing their part to create a better Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood for the future.

“But you’re just a caretaker for the property for the period of time that you own it until you pass it to the next caretaker,” said Halbach.

Just across from the building that Halbach is restoring, is a wide-open block, owned by Sioux Falls Public Schools. We contacted them regarding any plans. A representative provided a statement saying:

“The District does not have any plans for the property on 9th and Grange. We may, however, reassess the next time we do a major facility planning initiative.”

