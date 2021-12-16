Avera Medical Minute
SDSU men fall at Missouri State

Jackrabbits fall short of 10th win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MO (Dakota News Now) -SDSU was held to a season low 63 points in the final non-conference game of the year, resulting in a 75-63 loss to Missouri State at JQH Arena Wednesday night. The Bears ran the game, holding the lead for nearly the entire 40 minutes.For the first time this year, only two Jackrabbits scored in double figures.

Douglas Wilson led the way with 18 points, including his first made 3-pointer as a Jackrabbit. Luke Appel tied his career high in points (17) and rebounds (6).An early back-and-forth battle gave SDSU (9-4) a 7-6 lead at the 14:58 mark, but it was the last time that the Jackrabbits would be ahead.Missouri State (7-4) soon took a three point lead and the Jacks fought to keep the game close, but the Bears held the 40-33 advantage at halftime.When the second half began, the Jacks pieced together an early 6-0 run and held the Bears scoreless for over five minutes. But SDSU soon hit a scoring drought of its own and Missouri State continued to maintain the lead.The Jacks were able to cut the game down to a two point difference on a pair of free throws from Appel with 7:54 left in the game, but it would not get any closer, as the Jacks only scored seven points during the final minutes.

Game Notes

  • Appel tied his career high in points (17) and rebounds (6)
  • Wednesday’s matchup marked the seventh time these two teams have met. Missouri State is now 4-3 all time against SDSU
  • SDSU shot a season low 25 percent and made a season low four shots from beyond the arc
  • Only two Jackrabbits were in double figures for the first time this season
  • Zeke Mayo continues his perfect streak from the free throw line, shooting 17-of-17 so far this season

Up Next: SDSU returns home to start conference play on Monday, Dec. 20 in a contest again Kansas City. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Frost Arena.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

