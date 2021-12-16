Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Perkins employee continues pie making tradition this Holiday season

The Sioux Falls’ Perkins also has one advantage over many bakeries around the country, an employee that’s been making pies for over 40 years.
When people think of Christmas dessert’s many people only have one thing on their mind, pie.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Sioux Falls Perkins on 41st street is making it even easier for customers to get pie this year by adding online pie orders delivered right to your door.

“It makes it very convenient cause it just prints and it’s right there where when someone calls we have to write the name down date time what pies they want do a total and add whereas that is all already done when they do it online,” said Perkins General Manager Vivian Styles.

This Perkins also has one advantage over many bakeries around the country, an employee that’s been making pies for over 40 years.

“I’ve learned a lot over the years and every year they bring new stuff out and I learn how to do it and I go right into it,” said Perkins Baker Dave Kern.

Kern has been working at Perkins since the early 1980′s and takes great pride in his work.

“I don’t let anyone tell me how to make my pies you have your own signature on that pie you do it your way,” said Kern.

More: Chariots for Children making bikes for kids in need.

Dave’s hard work has earned him the respect of his coworkers and bosses over the years.

“Dave is awesome he’s been here for 41 years I’ve known him since I was 16 he’s a fun guy he’s always here on time never misses work will stay late to make a pie will come in the night before to make pies he’s amazing couldn’t ask for a better baker here,” said Styles.

Daves many years baking pies has at times even earned him celebrity status in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve had compliments from people who come in and say your pies look great or I’m out at the western or empire mall and I have people come up to me and say your pies look great and I don’t even know who that person is,” said Kern.

Dave says the best part about working as a baker is getting to see kids’ reactions to his pies “It’s is the greatest feeling ever to see the smile on those kids’ faces that they love the pies that we make for them.”

Dave hopes to work two more years making pies at the Perkins on 41st street before retiring.

