Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota reports first flu death of the season

Influenza has claimed its first victim in South Dakota.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has reported the first influenza death in the state this season.

Health officials say the individual was in their 60′s and from Todd County. According to the department of health, the state has seen 89 confirmed cases and 4 flu-related hospitalizations in this past week alone.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton is urging residents who haven’t got their annual flu vaccination to consider getting one. The state recommends everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against influenza.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbank Police Department investigating major incident
Milbank Police Department investigating major incident
Minor injured were reported following a crash involving a West Central School bus.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus crash in Hartford
City Health Director Dr. Charles Chima touched on the Omicron variant during a news conference...
Health leaders concerned about rising COVID numbers at Sioux Falls hospitals
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force

Latest News

Minnesota not adding anxiety as condition for medical weed
First SD Medical Marijuana Issued
South Dakota Department of Health rolls out medical marijuana ID card application
City announces application process for medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
466 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday