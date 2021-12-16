South Dakota reports first flu death of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has reported the first influenza death in the state this season.

Health officials say the individual was in their 60′s and from Todd County. According to the department of health, the state has seen 89 confirmed cases and 4 flu-related hospitalizations in this past week alone.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton is urging residents who haven’t got their annual flu vaccination to consider getting one. The state recommends everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against influenza.

