South Dakota’s airports receive $16.4 million in funding

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota airport officials are working on their plans to spend an estimated $16.4 million in federal infrastructure funding on improvements.

Airport managers can submit their projects to the Federal Aviation Administration for review in the coming weeks.

The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase safety and sustainability.

South Dakota’s 54 airports will receive some funding made available by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden last month. The state’s commercial airports in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, Pierre, Rapid City and Watertown will receive nearly $10 million in first-year funding.

