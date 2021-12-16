Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

Navy Europe and Africa regional spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer said the U.S. Naples Support Activity site was put on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) due to “reports of audible gunfire.” The lockdown was lifted at 8:12 p.m. (1912GMT).

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.

The military installation in the southern Italian city has a population of 2,000, and also includes a school and residential housing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbank Police Department investigating major incident
Milbank Police Department investigating major incident
Minor injured were reported following a crash involving a West Central School bus.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus crash in Hartford
City Health Director Dr. Charles Chima touched on the Omicron variant during a news conference...
Health leaders concerned about rising COVID numbers at Sioux Falls hospitals
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force

Latest News

South Dakota reports first flu death of the season
In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds