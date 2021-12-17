Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, December 16th

Kusler off to great start in Pierre, college and HS Hoops and college football news
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brianna Kusler will coach her first home game for the Pierre boys Friday night. Austin Goss profiles the first-ever female top coach a Boys “AA” basketball team. Women’s college hoop highlights from DSU and Creighton. Boys basketball from Canistota and Jefferson and college football news.

