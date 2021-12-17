Brianna Kusler and Pierre boys basketball team excited for Friday’s home opener

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -BREANNA KUSLER SOUNDS LIKE A SEASONED HEAD COACH.

Kusler says, “We really want to be competitive in every game we play, at the AA level where we play, night in and night out its really anybody’s ball game.”

BUT THE TWENTY FOUR YEAR OLD IS BREAKING NEW GROUND. SHE IS THE FIRST FEMALE COACH IN BOYS AA BASKETBALL HISTORY- HAS LED THE GOVERNORS TO A TWO AND OH START THIS SEASON.

Jackson Edman, Pierre Junior Forwardb says, “She just gets us, she wants whats best for us and works us really hard.”

Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre Junior Guard says, “I think we have all kind of bought in to her ideas, and just what she has done. And at the end of the day, just played basketball.”

KUSLER SAYS THAT WHEN SHE TOOK THE JOB IN MAY, THE ADRENALINE CAME FASTER THAN THE START OF PRACTICES.

Brianna Kusler, Pierre Boys Basketball Coach says, “Kind of like a “hurry up and wait,” it felt like for the longest time... the boys really embraced the off season grind of development... and that is not always the most glorious side of the game.”

Matthew Hanson, Pierre Senior Guard says, “Just this year, its been a lot more competitive at practice, its kind of been more fun too. We are running around, playing basketball with each other. Its been overall more competitive, and we have just been flying around.”

COACH KUSLER’S SEES HER AGE AS A BENEFIT. AN EASIER WAY TO LOOK BACK AT THE NOT-SO-DISTANT PAST WHEN SHE PLAYED COMPETITIVE HOOPS HERSELF.

Kusler says, “I think back to all the times that I have been so fortunate and so blessed to have the coaches that ive had growing up, they are tremendous role models. i can think back to our practices and how productive they were, and how purposeful they were, and that is what we want our gym to be like.”

AND THE BOYS KNOW WHEN THEY STEP BETWEEN THE LINES- THE EXPECTATIONS ARE ALWAYS HIGH.

Edman says, “I don’t think of her as a woman coach... she yells just as much if not more than any other coach we have ever had.”

Kusler says, “The game of basketball as a player has brought me a ton of different opportunities. I have so many great memories growing up and just lifelong friendships... now on the flip side I get to be in that role... and growing them not only as better athletes but also as better people.”

THE GOVS KICK OFF THEIR HOME OPENER FRIDAY AT 7 PM AGAINST STURGIS.

