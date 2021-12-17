First seasonal influenza death triggers calls for prevention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health announced the first influenza death of the season in the state on Thursday. The department also noted that the state has seen 89 confirmed cases and 4 flu-related hospitalizations alone this past week. It’s a sign that flu season is well underway in the state.

The first death comes as cases in South Dakota continues to climb in the state, something Sanford Health Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Jennifer Hsu said has been trending since late November.

“We’ve definitely seen an up-tick since Thanksgiving in the numbers. Both regionally around Sioux Falls, but across the state.” said Hsu.

Hsu said the main defense against influenza in getting vaccinated for the virus, along with other healthy habits like frequent hand washing and staying home if you are sick. That flu vaccine can also go a ways in helping not only preventing severe cases of influenza, but building strength to stave off other diseases as well.

“There are a lot of downstream benefits outside of just our individual benefit from an influenza vaccination.” said Hsu.

However there’s good news coming from pharmacies on the number of people getting vaccinated for influenza. Last week, Hy-Vee Chief Medical Officer Dan Fick said they’ve seen similar numbers of people getting vaccinated so far this season. Which is good he notes, as 2020 saw an increase in the number of flu vaccines administered over 2019.

“Early on, it started a little bit slow. But now we’ve caught up. Especially now with Omicron variant, we’ve seen even another up-tick.” said Fick.

Hsu said even though the best time to get the flu vaccine is earlier in the fall, it’s never to late in the season to get vaccinated. Especially approaching the holidays, as getting vaccinated now will allow people to build some immunity before family gatherings.

“In fact, this is prime time because we are just starting to see those numbers tick up in South Dakota. If we can encourage people to get in and get vaccinated, again now is that window of opportunity that we can reduce the risk through the holiday season.” said Hsu.

