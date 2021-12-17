Local truck driver encourages more women to join the industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the White House announced new plans to get more truckers on the road, a local truck driver is encouraging more women to get behind the wheel.

Debi Briggs is a local pick-up and delivery driver for R+L Carriers, and she has been driving trucks since she was a kid.

“My dad is the one who first taught me how to drive a truck before I was even able to have a driver’s license,” Briggs said.

Being a woman in what is typically a male-dominated industry can have its struggles.

“I think the number one thing that gets asked to me, which I find really funny is, what’s an itty-bitty thing like you driving a big rig like this? I just say I’m good at it and it’s fun,” Briggs said.

Briggs wants to show that anybody can drive a truck, no matter their gender.

“Who are you to tell me what I can do because of my size or my gender? I’m not the same gender as you, and I am definitely not as big as the next guy, but I get out here and I kick butt,” Briggs said.

Briggs encourages anybody who may be considering becoming a driver to reach out to her directly or anybody else they know in the industry.

“Any one of us would step up and show them what it’s like to do it and how rewarding it is,” Briggs said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.