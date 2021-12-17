Avera Medical Minute
Milbank man charged with killing 2 adults, unborn child

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A welfare check on a Milbank residence yesterday morning led to the discovery of two deceased individuals, one of whom was a pregnant woman.

The victims have been identified, according to court documents, as Clyde and Jessica Hanson and their unborn child. The individuals had injuries consistent with homicidal violence.

The Milbank Police Department requested assistance from the South Dakota division of criminal investigation, who announced in a news release today the arrest of 57-year-old Brent Hanson of Milbank, the brother of Clyde Hanson.

Hanson was arrested on three charges of first degree murder and three counts of second degree murder. Hanson remains in custody on a $5 million cash-only bond while the investigation is ongoing.

