Minnehaha County medical cannabis dispensary revealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County leaders are distributing a single medical cannabis dispensary license through a similar draft lottery as Sioux Falls. The deadline to submit an application was Monday, December 13 at 5:00 p.m., and the results have been revealed as of December 17 at 9:00 a.m. The Auditor’s Officer determined Genesis Farm LLC to be the first business considered within Minnehaha County out of the other applicants. Up next is a thorough review of the applications to verify Genesis Farms LLC meets the requirements set by ordinances. That review is scheduled to be completed by February 15, 2022. In the event the business does not meet the requirements, the draw order will determine the next in line.

The Auditor’s Officer determined “Genesis Farm LLC” to be the lottery winner within Minnehaha County out of four applicants. (Minnehaha County Auditor)

“We’re incredibly excited about this opportunity in Minnehaha County located just outside of Sioux Falls city limits on East Arrowhead Parkway,” said Genesis Farms Project Manager Emmett Reistroffer. “In addition to our location planned for 85th and Minnesota, this will be our second location in the Sioux Falls area and further enables us to provide high quality and affordable medical cannabis to eligible patients.”

According to a news release from Genesis Farms, the dispensary will be designed and operated in a manner that satisfies all safety and security requirements and maximizes patient accessibility. The dispensary will be fully ADA accessible and operated in a manner that protects patient privacy.

