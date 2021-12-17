Avera Medical Minute
Nighthawks standout signs National Letter of Intent with Iowa Hawkeyes

Van Kekerix signs with Hawkeyes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) -Another area football player who signed his letter of intent is Landyn Van Kekerix of the Boyden Hull-Rock Valley Nighthawks who made the state title game with a perfect record. And #1 scored 30 plus touchdowns in a wide variety of ways and was a dominating force on defense as well.

Our recent Athlete of the Week and was on the cover of our Pigskin Preview magazine for good reason. He is a football player from a family of them and a very talented one. And now he’ll be playing college football at the highest level.

