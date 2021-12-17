Northwestern edges Dakota State in battle of ranked teams

MADISON, SD (Dakota News Now) -No. 13 Northwestern (Iowa) sparked a 15-0 outburst for the first six-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, rallying back for a 63-60 victory over No. 17 Dakota State (S.D.) Thursday evening in the NAIA Top 25 women’s basketball battle at DSU Fieldhouse. The Red Raiders handed the Trojans its first home setback of the season (4-1 home record).

Dakota State fell to 10-4 overall record, ending their six-game winning streak. Northwestern lifted their overall record to 12-2 after winning their second straight one-possession game against NAIA’s Top 25 nationally ranked team (defeated No. 10 Morningside, Iowa 78-77 on Dec. 11).

DSU looks to bounce back in the winning column Friday evening, visiting Mount Marty (S.D.) in another non-conference contest. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Cimpl Arena in Yankton, S.D.

(13) Northwestern (Iowa) 63, (17) Dakota State (S.D.) 60 – FINAL

Leading 6-4, Northwestern held Dakota State to one point for nearly six minutes to fuel a 12-1 run to balloon their lead. Molly Schany hit a basket (assisted by Jada Cunningham) to post its biggest lead of the game 18-5 with 2:27 on the clock in the first period.

DSU’s Jessi Giles nailed down a pair of free-throws to trim NWIA’s lead to 18-7 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders shot 50 percent from the field in the first ten minutes of the game (8-of-16 field goals) and held the Trojans to 15.4 percent (2-of-13 field goals).

After NWIA stretched their lead to 20-7 to start the second quarter, DSU went on a 10-2 scoring run to cut their deficit to 22-17 capped by Lilli Mackley ’s basket with less than five minutes left before intermission.

Trailing 26-19, Dakota State stormed back by outscoring Northwestern 12-0 in the final 2:13 of the second quarter. Shaylee DeBeer ended the first half with a lay-up to put the Trojans up 31-26.

DSU outscored NWIA 24-8 in the second quarter, thanks to their 11-of-21 field goals. The Red Raiders were held to 4-of-12 field goals in the second period.

Taylor VanderVelde made a field goal inside the paint (assisted by Schany) as Northwestern regained their lead to 34-33 with 6:49 on the clock in the third.

The Trojans scored the next four points to widen their lead to 39-34 after a basket by Savannah Walsdorf with 6:02 to go in the third quarter.

Giles made a lay-up as the third period expired, giving Dakota State a 51-45 lead.

DSU outscored NWIA 22-21 in the first ten minutes of the second half. The Red Raiders shot 50 percent from the field (8-of-16 field goals) compared to the Trojans 47.6 percent (10-of-21 field goals).

Dakota State missed its first six shots of the fourth quarter, allowing Northwestern to score 15 straight points. VanderVelde capped the scoring outburst with a basket to earn a 62-53 lead, forcing the Trojans to burn a timeout with 3:52 remaining.

Dakota State answered with four straight points by Elsie Aslesen , followed by Courtney Menning ’s 3-pointer to highlight their 7-0 scoring run. DSU trimmed NWIA’s lead to 62-60 with 21.2 seconds to go.

The Trojans committed a foul to send NWIA’s Maddie Jones to the free-throw line on the ensuing possession. Jones missed the first free throw and converted the second free throw attempt to give NWIA a 63-60 lead with 19.4 seconds remaining.

Dakota State was unable to convert their scoring opportunity on the last possession of the game, securing the victory for Northwestern.

The Red Raiders outscored the Trojans 16-7 in the final ten minutes of the game. NWIA was 5-of-9 from the field in the fourth quarter and held DSU to 3-of-11 field goals.

Giles scored 17 points for Dakota State. She stole the ball three times. Aslesen added 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. She registered three blocks.

Walsdorf and Menning each scored 10 points for DSU. Walsdorf collected seven rebounds and recorded four steals. Menning dished out three assists and stole the ball twice.

Lexi Robson had two steals and two assists for the Trojans.

Jones led the Red Raiders with 14 points. She had six rebounds. VanderVelde added 12 points and five rebounds. She produced three assists.

Schany tallied 11 points and eight rebounds for NWIA. Devyn Kemble scored 10 points.

Emilee Danner had six points, seven rebounds, and two blocks off the bench for Northwestern.

The Red Raiders shot 47.2 percent overall from the field, hitting 25 field goals in 53 attempts. The Trojans were 39.4 percent from the field, converting 26-of-66 field goals.

NWIA was 3-of-14 from the 3-point arc, while DSU was 2-of-17 3-pointers.

Northwestern converted 10-of-14 free-throws (71.4 percent) compared to Dakota State 6-of-9 free-throws (66.7 percent).

The Red Raiders outrebounded the Trojans 40-29.

Dakota State forced Northwestern to 23 turnovers. The Trojans committed 11 turnovers and outscored the Red Raiders 24-14 in points off turnovers.

DSU outscored NWIA 46-36 inside the paint.

Game recap courtesy DSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.