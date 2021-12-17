Pair sentenced for killing Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Two men convicted of killing a Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver during a robbery in 2020 have been sentenced to prison time.

Judge Robin Houwman on Thursday sentenced 20-year-old Raymond Banks to 60 years in prison and 23-year-old Jahennessy Bryant to 25 years behind bars.

Bryant and Banks pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the killing of 30-year-old Casey Bonhorst, who was shot while he was delivering pizza to a residence in eastern Sioux Falls.

Bonhorst was shot in the neck after throwing a pocket full of change and lunging at the shooter after Bryant and Banks tried to rob him, police said. Bryant and Banks accused each other of being the shooter.

