Pair sentenced for killing Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Two men convicted of killing a Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver during a robbery in 2020 have been sentenced to prison time.

Judge Robin Houwman on Thursday sentenced 20-year-old Raymond Banks to 60 years in prison and 23-year-old Jahennessy Bryant to 25 years behind bars.

Bryant and Banks pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the killing of 30-year-old Casey Bonhorst, who was shot while he was delivering pizza to a residence in eastern Sioux Falls.

Bonhorst was shot in the neck after throwing a pocket full of change and lunging at the shooter after Bryant and Banks tried to rob him, police said. Bryant and Banks accused each other of being the shooter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

