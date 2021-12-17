Avera Medical Minute
Pierre high school investigates social media threat

An email sent to parents and guardians of T.F. Riggs High School students in Pierre Friday indicted the school did receive an unsubstantiated report of violence.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCCR Radio) - Schools around the country have been on high alert for the last several days due to a challenge on the social media app TikTok, that discuss school shootings and bomb threats.

As a precaution, some schools did not hold classes due to loosely unconfirmed and non-credible threats.

An email sent to parents and guardians of T.F. Riggs High School students in Pierre Friday indicted the school did receive an unsubstantiated report Friday morning of a video specifically mentioning violence at Riggs.

The specific threat to the high school has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

The Pierre Police Department is investigating the report and added extra security at school on Friday.

