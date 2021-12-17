Avera Medical Minute
Pipestone, Feeding South Dakota team up to send out 10,000 holiday meal boxes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are in the midst of the holiday season, and volunteers with Feeding South Dakota want to make the season a little brighter for some.

Over the last few days, volunteers from Pipestone have been busy packing roughly 10,000 holiday boxes.

The packages are filled with meals and are on their way to communities across our area this month.

Each box has pork, stuffing, cranberries and applesauce thanks to donations from Pipestone.

Those boxes will be handed out via Feeding South Dakota’s mobile unit.

