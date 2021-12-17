Rapid City Schools close Friday following threat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools are closed today due to a threat that law enforcement is now investigating.

The closure is, according to a school text, “Out of an abundance of caution.” RCAS did not state which school received the threat. We will update this as we obtain more information.

This comes a day after a generic TikTok post threatened schools across the country. That prompted districts to advise parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday.”

Law enforcement agencies across the country agree that these threats are not likely credible, but many are working directly with schools to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

